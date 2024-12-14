EPL: Liverpool, Arsenal in frustrating draws

Share

The returning Diogo Jota scored a late equaliser as Premier League leaders Liverpool twice fought back with 10 men to deny Fulham following Andy Robertson’s red card at Anfield.

Jota, sidelined with injury since October, slotted in an 86th-minute leveller after Rodrigo Muniz looked to have ended the Reds’ second-half resistance.

Cody Gakpo’s header from Mohamed Salah’s sublime cross shortly after half-time had cancelled out Andreas Pereira’s 11th-minute opener.

Six minutes after Pereira volleyed Fulham ahead, Liverpool’s task became even tougher when Robertson was dismissed for denying Harry Wilson a goalscoring opportunity.

However, a re-energised Liverpool stormed out of the blocks in the second half and Gakpo’s instant leveller after the restart sparked the Anfield crowd into life.

Fulham’s failure to capitalise on their numerical advantage fuelled Liverpool’s belief and Salah twice went close to completing the turnaround but could not find the target before Muniz delivered a sucker punch.

There was to be one final twist late in an enthralling contest when Jota marked his return with a fine finish to set up a chaotic, breathless conclusion, with both sides made to settle for a point.

Also, Arsenal failed to capitalise on Liverpool dropping points as they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Everton at Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side remain third, six points behind Liverpool having played a game more than the Reds.

The Gunners had 76% possession and a total of 13 shots, but could not find the breakthrough against an Everton side that defended resolutely and had only two shots in the entire game.

Having come close as runners-up to Manchester City for the past two seasons, their ambitions for a first title since 2003-04 were dealt a huge blow here.

The Gunners have now failed to win half of their 16 league games this season, and have had back-to-back draws in the league, following the result at Fulham last weekend.

Meanwhile, Newcastle emphatically halted a run of four Premier League games without victory as Eddie Howe’s team inflicted a first defeat on new Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Magpies dominated the first half and took the lead when Jacob Murphy, who had already spurned two good opportunities to put the home side ahead, fired low into the corner following a clever corner routine.

Alexander Isak shot too close to Mads Hermansen in a one-on-one with the Leicester goalkeeper, but the hosts remained on the front foot in the second half and were 3-0 up within five minutes of the restart.

Bruno Guimaraes headed in from close range following another well-worked set-piece, before Isak nodded home from a similar position after Lewis Hall’s cross was deflected into his path by Conor Coady.

Murphy fired over the crossbar not long afterwards and Isak sidefooted straight at Danny Ward – a half-time substitute for Hermansen – but the Magpies’ winger eventually made it 4-0 with a low drive past the substitute keeper.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"