EPL: Lisandro Martínez Out Of Aston Villa Clash, Man United Confirm

Lisandro Martínez will miss two months of action due to a knee injury, Manchester United has revealed.

In Sunday’s 3-0 victory over West Ham, Martinez was substituted off during the second half.

The defender from Argentina will miss the next eight weeks after undergoing scans on Monday.

“Lisandro Martínez has sustained an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his knee and is expected to be out of action for at least eight weeks.

READ ALSO:

“The Argentine defender left the field in the 71st minute of our 3-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday. We all wish Licha a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch later in the season,” an official statement from United read.

Martinez, who had been out for over four months due to a foot injury, only made his comeback and had started the previous three games for United.