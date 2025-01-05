EPL: Linekar Lauds Iwobi’s Impressive Display For Fulham

Share

Former England striker, Gary Linekar has lauded Super Eagles of Nigeria winger, Alex Iwobi for his impressive displays for Fulham this season.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Iwobi played in different positions for the Whites in the 2024/25 campaign.

The Nigeria international has also had his best-ever goal contributions in the Premier League this term.

READ ALSO:

The versatile midfielder has racked up five goals and three assists in 19 league appearances for Marco Silva’s men.

Linekar claimed the 28-year-old has had a terrific campaign for the Whites

“Iwobi has had a terrific season. He’s been around the Premier League for a while,” Linekar said on his podcast The Rest is Football.

Share

Please follow and like us: