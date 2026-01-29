Premier League Legends Back Michael Carrick For Job

Manchester United’s impressive revival under interim head coach Michael Carrick has sparked renewed discussion over whether he should be handed the job on a permanent basis at Old Trafford.

Following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal at the start of January 2026, Carrick was appointed as the interim head coach on January 13, tasked with leading Manchester United until the end of the season.

The former United midfielder made an immediate impact, opening his tenure with a commanding 2-0 Manchester derby victory at Old Trafford before guiding the team to a dramatic 3-2 win away at Arsenal.

That result marked United’s first league victory at the Emirates since 2017 and pushed them firmly into the Champions League race.

READ ALSO:

Carrick has since lifted United into fourth place, and if the current momentum is maintained, the club’s hierarchy could soon be faced with another familiar and difficult decision.

Ian Wright Back Michael Carrick For Man Utd Job

The debate gathered momentum on the latest episode of The Overlap, where Arsenal legend Ian Wright voiced strong support for an “in-house” appointment.

“If Carrick keeps performing, then they need to give him the permanent job,” Wright argued during the Stick to Football segment.

“Why would the Manchester United owners look for someone else if the guy they have in-house is already doing a good job? If it continues, then give it to him.”

The discussion, however, was tempered by a note of caution, with concerns raised about repeating the “Solskjaer mistake” — handing a permanent role to a former player on the back of a short run of strong results.

Even Roy Keane, often one of the most critical voices, acknowledged the momentum Carrick has generated, though he stopped short of offering full backing.

“I hope they give it to him,” Keane said. I still don’t think it’s a good idea, but if he keeps winning games and gets them into the top four, then they should give him the permanent job.”