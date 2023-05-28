EPL: Leeds, Leicester Relegated; Everton Safe; Villa Secure Europe

From the relegation battle to the race for the final European place, there was plenty to play for on the final day of the Premier League season. Here is what went down throughout the final 90 minutes of the campaign.

Leeds vs Tottenham

Leeds United:1 Tottenham Hotspur:4 Full time

Scorers: Harrison 67′ ; Kane 2′, 69′, Porro 47′

Leeds United were relegated back to the Championship after three seasons in the Premier League, falling on the final day to a rampant Tottenham Hotspur.

It could not have started worse for Leeds, who needed a win to keep their survival hopes alive.

Only 90 seconds into the occasion, Elland Road was stunned as Harry Kane rifled home from close range to put a dagger into Leeds’ hopes.

Leeds’ hopes were all but dashed almost immediately after the restart, as Pedro Porro put Spurs two ahead to bring on a silence around Elland Road.

While Jack Harrison cut the Leeds deficit in half, his goal was swiftly cancelled out by Harry Kane, who reclaimed Spurs’ two-goal lead in the last 20 minutes.

Everton vs Bournemouth

Everton:1 AFC Bournemouth:0 Full time

Scorers: Doucouré 57′

Everton secured Premier League safety with a narrow victory over Bournemouth in a tense 90 minutes at Goodison Park.

Good news from around the grounds filtered in through Goodison Park early on, but the Toffees struggled to carve out chances of their own to capitalise on the momentum.

Idrissa Gueye looked all but set to fire the hosts into the lead, but his point-blank effort was tipped over the bar to keep the scoresheet untouched.

Everton turned up the heat as the scorelines elsewhere soured, but their pushes forward left them vulnerable to Bournemouth counter-attacks the other way.

Finally, the goal came for the hosts. The ball fell to Abdoulaye Doucouré on the edge of the box and the midfielder lashed his half-volley into the back of the net to push Everton back into Premier League safety.

Leicester vs West Ham

Leicester City:2 West Ham United:1 Full time

Scorers: Barnes 37′, Faes 61′

Leicester City’s Premier League dreams came to an end despite a final-day victory.

It was one-way traffic in the opening 20 minutes, as Leicester poured the pressure on needing a flurry of goals to keep their survival hopes afloat.

Those hopes turned closer to reality as the half ticked closer to half-time, as Harvey Barnes fired Leicester into the lead to take control of the battle for safety.

While Everton’s lead on the hour mark spelt bad news for Leicester, they continued to do their part, as Wout Faes doubled the Foxes’ lead almost simultaneously.

The tension was rekindled inside the King Power stadium, as Pablo Fornals cut the lead in half in the final 15 minutes.

Aston Villa vs Brighton

Aston Villa:2 Brighton & Hove Albion:1 Full time

Scorers: Luiz 8′, Watkins 26′ ; Undav 37′

A final-day win ensured Aston Villa secured a place in the Europa Conference League with a superb end to their season.

Villa’s push for Europe was off to a good start at Villa Park, as Douglas Luiz fired the hosts in front inside 10 minutes to keep their recent momentum rolling.

Ollie Watkins turned the volume up inside the ground once again, scoring to put Villa two ahead, but the tension was rekindled in the final 10 minutes of the half thanks to Deniz Undav, who cut Villa’s deficit in half.

With their lead intact, Villa battened down the hatches and looked to hold onto the final European place.

Brentford vs Man City

Brentford:1 Manchester City:0 Full time

Man United vs Fulham

Manchester United:2 Fulham:1 Full time

Arsenal vs Wolves

Arsenal:5 Wolverhampton Wanderers:0 Full time

Chelsea vs Newcastle

Chelsea:1 Newcastle United:1 Full time

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace:1 Nottingham Forest:1 Full time

Southampton vs Liverpool

Southampton:4 Liverpool:4 Full time