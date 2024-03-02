EPL: Last Gasp Nunez Goal Secures Win For Liverpool

•Newcastle beat Wolves to end winless home run

Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score a dramatic 99th-minute winner and send Liverpool four points clear at the top of the Premier League with victory at struggling Nottingham Forest.

As the game drifted past the eight added minutes announced by the fourth official, Nunez, playing his first game since suffering a muscle at Brentford on 17 February, found the bottom corner with a glancing header from Alexis Mac Allister’s cross.

It was Liverpool’s first league win at the City Ground since 1984 and ensures that they will be top of the table heading into next Sunday’s crucial match against champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, goals from Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento helped Newcastle overcome Wolves and register their first home win in the Premier League since mid-December.

Also, Tottenham boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League by staging a dramatic late comeback to beat Crystal Palace. Ange Postecoglou’s side were heading for back-to-back defeats after Eberechi Eze’s opener until two goals in three second-half minutes turned the game around.

Timo Werner scored his first goal for the club by converting Brennan Johnson’s cross in the 78th minute before Cristian Romero headed in James Maddison’s cross in the 80th. Captain Son Heung-min swept home a minute from time to seal the three points, moving his side to within two points of fourth-placed Aston Villa.