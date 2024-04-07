EPL: Klopp Reveals Why Liverpool Fail To Beat Man Utd

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool has praised Manchester United for putting in “an extra shift” during their Sunday 2-2 tie.

At Old Trafford, Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo gave the home team a 2-1 advantage in the second half after Luis Diaz had given the Reds the lead.

A late penalty kick by Mohamed Salah gave Klopp’s team a significant deficit in the race for the championship.

Klopp who spoke with Sky Sports, said: “We should have won the game, that is clear. We should have had other goals in the first half already. No shots in the first half and 1-0 is the lowest we could expect.

“Really well done from Bruno. Then the stadium came and we needed a few minutes to settle again and they scored another screamer.

“We had big chances before and after they scored. As far as I’m concerned, we have a point more than we did before.

“They put an extra shift in, that’s how it is. We will face that again against Everton. Fully deserved equaliser.”