EPL: Klopp Reveals How Liverpool Can Defeat Man United At Old Trafford

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool has said his team needs to perform at their peak this weekend at Old Trafford in order to defeat Manchester United.

Klopp believes that Liverpool has to frustrate the Red Devils in front of their home supporters.

On Sunday night, Man United will play Liverpool in the Premier League.

The previous time the two sides faced off in an FA Cup quarterfinal, Erik ten Hag’s team emerged victorious, 4–3.

He said: “United is a top side playing at home, we all know that.

“Football is not that easy. We have to find a way to cause United problems and they will try exactly the same.

“On that level, with this opponent, in this stadium, we better play a really good football game, to be honest, if we want something there.”