EPL: Keown Tips Liverpool To Win Title

Martin Keown, a former defender for Arsenal has tipped Liverpool to win the Premier League.

While speaking on TNT Sports, Keown suggested that Sunday’s matchup between the Reds and Manchester United might be crucial.

If Liverpool defeats Sheffield United at home on Thursday, they might take the top spot in the standings.

However, Keown has stated that the matchup against their rivals is vital this Sunday.

He said: “It’s wide open between now and the end of the season.

“Liverpool have the points; they look favourites. But Arsenal have to get the job done. City, we know, are quite magnificent. They’re born winners in that group and their manager is a serial winner.

“The difference this year is that they can win every game, but it doesn’t mean that they’re going to be champions. Liverpool have the points. I think they look better but all three of them have got to play Spurs.

“I’d be going into their game against Manchester United saying ‘If we can beat Man United, who finished our season in the FA Cup, we can be Premier League champions.’ It’s that big. I definitely feel that [it could be the turning point].”