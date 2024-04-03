EPL: Keown Slams Fulham Boss For Replacing Iwobi In Defeat To Forest

The manager of Fulham, Marco Silva, has come under fire from Arsenal Legend, Martin Keown for his choice to substitute Alex Iwobi early in the team’s 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

In the match, Fulham gave up three goals in short succession. within the 33rd minute, Iwobi was replaced.

Silva also made the decision to simultaneously release Sasa Lukic and Harry Wilson.

“It is public embarrassment. As if it wasn’t embarrassing enough to go off after the half-hour, you now have to sit there and think about your game,” Keown told TNT Sports.

Iwobi’s teammate, Calvin Bassey was in action for the entire duration of the game.