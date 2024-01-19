New Telegraph

January 19, 2024
EPL: Kalvin Phillips Sets To Join West Ham

Kalvin Phillips, a midfielder for Manchester City, is expected to make a surprise transfer to West Ham United, a Premier League rival.

According to Sky Sports News, West Ham United and Man City are currently debating a move for Phillips during the January transfer window.

In 2022, Phillips left Leeds United for Man City, paying £45 million to join.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Man City, does not consistently start the England player.

In all competitions during the 2022–2023 season, he appeared in just 21 games for Guardiola’s team.

Guardiola recently expressed regret for not playing Phillips for longer.

