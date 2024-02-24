EPL: Jackson Urges Chelsea Legend, Drogba To Teach Him How To Be Like Him

Chelsea striker, Nicolas Jackson, has made it plain to Didier Drogba, the club’s legend that he wants assistance from the Ivorian on how to emulate him.

While acknowledging that he had never spoken to Drogba who amassed over 100 goals for Chelsea while he was a player at Stamford Bridge Jackson made this statement.

The Senegal international currently plays for Chelsea, where he once wore the same number that Drogba wore while playing for the Premier League’s West London team.

But Jackson’s life has so far been easy, just like it was for Drogba when he initially came to Chelsea.

Jackson told talkSPORT: “It would be amazing because he was a legend and I was watching him since I was young.

“But we never talk because he is from Cote d’Ivoire and I am from Senegal.

“It’s not like Demba Ba. I have spoken to him because he played for Chelsea before and he’s Senegalese. But Didier, we never talk. I hope to see him one day so he can give me advice to be like him.”