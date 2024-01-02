Harvey Elliot and Dominik Szoboszlai have been selected by Liverpool’s Legend, Jamie Carragher to take Mohamed Salah’s position when he leaves for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) later this month.

On Monday night, Salah scored two goals for Liverpool against Newcastle United while playing in outstanding form.

The Reds’ victory sent them three points clear atop the Premier League standings, and the Egyptian international also contributed an assist.

Salah’s final game for Liverpool before joining the Egypt team was the encounter against Newcastle.

If Egypt advances to the AFCON final in Ivory Coast, Salah may miss up to eight games for Liverpool, which would provide manager Jurgen Klopp with a difficult offensive situation.

But before Salah leaves for the AFCON, Carragher has picked Elliot and Szoboszlai to fill in for him.

“It will be very interesting to see who he puts in that position.

“A lot of Liverpool’s attackers are right-footed. They look okay on the left, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo can all do that but no one looks like they have the right balance to go on the right.

“A couple of options could be Harvey Elliot. I think he is more of a midfield player, he lacks the pace to play in the front three but he could do it.

“But also Szoboszlai. Liverpool have got a lot of midfield options now with Alexis Mac Allister back, Szoboszlai has played in that position for his former club.

“But you can’t replace his [Salah’s] goals, that will be very difficult,” Carragher told Sky Sports.