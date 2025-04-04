EPL: I’m Leaving Man City – De Bruyne

Share

Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyn has confirmed he is leaving the Premier League club at the end of the season.

De Bruyne made this known via his social media page on Friday, April 4, saying, “These will be my final months as a Manchester City player”.

The Belgian, whose contract expires in the summer, signed for City in 2015 from Wolfsburg for a fee of £54.5m.

However, during his time at the Etihad, the 33-year-old won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League.

De Bruyne was also part of Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning team in 2020/21.

He attracted serious attention last summer from several clubs from Saudi Arabia but chose to remain in England

