New Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Rob Edwards has heaped praise on Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare, saying he has even more to offer.

Wolves sit at the foot of the Premier League table after a winless run that resulted in Vitor Pereira’s dismissal and paved the way for Rob Edwards’ appointment.

Although Edwards’ first match ended in defeat to Crystal Palace, there were clear signs of tactical improvement, most notably his choice to pair Tolu Arokodare with Jørgen Strand Larsen up front.

While the striking pair did not manage a goal, the Nigerian impressed Edwards, suggesting he is set for more Molineux minutes.

Edwards, speaking with New Telegraph, expressed confidence in the duo: “I think they’ll be very difficult to play against.

“Tolu’s done really well this week for us, and I’ve liked him, and I thought he worked extremely hard today.

“We’ll get more from him the fitter he gets. He’s not at full power, I don’t think he’s quite sure yet, but he worked really, really hard for the hour or so that he was on.

“I’m looking forward to getting more from him. I think he believes in what we’re trying to do.”

The former Luton coach concluded that the formidable partnership could become a nightmare for opponents:

“If we can get them right at it, you wouldn’t want to play against those two.”

Despite having the Premier League’s worst-ever start with just two points from 12 games, Arokodare remains confident the team can still pull off a turnaround.

The Super Eagles star believes Wolves must remain confident. “Every little bit of confidence matters. I don’t think there has to be a certain amount.