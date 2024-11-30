EPL: I’ll Adopt Maresca’s Methods For Leicester – Nistelrooy

Share

New Leicester City manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has said he will use the tactics employed by Enzo Maresca in the Premier League.

Van Nistelrooy was announced as the new boss of the Foxes on Friday, November 29.

He replaces Steve Cooper, who left the team in 16th place after 12 positions.

Cooper took over the team that Maresca led to the Championship title with 100 points.

Van Nistelrooy wants to imitate some of that style as he seeks to drag Leicester up the table.

“The way Leicester City played under Maresca, winning the Championship and going into the Premier League, I see also that line continuing in those structures and the idea of playing.

“I can plug into that. I relate to those structures and way of playing,” Van Nistelrooy said.

