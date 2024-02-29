EPL: If You Doubt Me Good, Rashford Hits Critics

Marcus Rashford, a Manchester United forward has revealed that he doesn’t care how people feel about him.

Rashford made this statement while maintaining hope that the Manchester United team would recover and reclaim its position among the top European teams.

He added that it makes no difference whether people believe it or not that the Red Devils will play Champions League football again.

“If you back me, good. If you doubt me, even better,” he told Players Tribune.

“I promise you, the world has not seen the best of this United squad and these players.

“We want to be back playing in the Champions League. We will be back where we belong.”