EPL: I Don’t Care About Pressure, Pochettino Reacts To Rumours

Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Chelsea, has revealed that he is not afraid about losing his job.

The former PSG manager who spoke during biIN Sports interview claimed that he is unaffected by rumours or pressure.

READ ALSO:

“I don’t care about the rumours.

“I don’t care about the tension. I don’t care about the pressure. I don’t care about the stress.

“We know really well which is our reality and we are going to keep working,” Pochettino said.

New Telegraph reports that Chelsea has 34 points from 24 games, good for 10th position in the Premier League right now.