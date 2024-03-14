New Telegraph

March 14, 2024
EPL: He’s Aggressive, Plays Really Well, Casemiro Hails Mainoo

The midfielder for Manchester United, Casemiro, has praised teammates Kobbie Mainoo for his contributions to the team this season.

This term, Mainoo has stunned and amazed a lot of people with his performances for the Red Devils.

The 18-year-old has two goals and 22 appearances in various tournaments.

Regarding Mainoo, Casemiro mentioned that the boy plays incredibly well and is an aggressive player.

He said (via Manchester Evening News): “For those of us who work with him, it’s been no surprise to see him scoring and playing really well in games.

“I think we have a complete player in Kobbie – aggressive, looks after the ball, a player who wants the ball.

“I would say that if Kobbie continues the way he is going with this mentality, continues training hard and doing things right, Manchester United have a great player for the next 15 years.”

