EPL: Heckingbottom Becomes First Manager To Leave This Season

Sheffield United Manager, Paul Heckingbottom will be the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season.

This was disclosed by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano on Monday morning, December 4, 2023.

Taking to his verified X page, Romano said, “Sheffield United have sacked the manager, Paul Heckingbottom. He is the first PL head coach to be fired.

READ ALSO:

“Chris Wilder, set to return on Sheffield Utd bench — as @JPercyTelegraph has revealed”

It comes 48 hours after Sheffield United were thrashed 5-0 by fellow relegation battlers, Burnley.

The result leaves them rooted to the bottom of the league table with five points from 14 fixtures.