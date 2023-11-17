EPL Hands Everton 10-Point Deduction For Breaching Financial Rules

The English Premier League (EPL) has deducted 10 points from Everton, following an investigation into a breach of profit and sustainability rules.

The Goodison Park club insist they are “shocked and disappointed” by the punishment and will appeal.

An official club statement read: “Both the harshness and severity of the sanction imposed by the Commission are neither a fair nor a reasonable reflection of the evidence submitted”.

The deduction is the largest in the history of the Premier League.

It takes immediate effect, plunging Sean Dyche’s team into the relegation zone.