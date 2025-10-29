Chelsea legend, Eden Hazard, has been inducted into the 2025 Premier League Hall of Fame on Wednesday, October 28, New Telegraph reports.

This induction recognises a peak seven-year spell at Chelsea from 2012–2019: 245 league appearances, 85 goals and 54 assists, plus two Premier League titles (2014–15, 2016–17) and the 2014–15 PFA Players’ Player of the Year award. He was also PFA Young Player of the Year in 2013–14 and made four PFA Teams of the Year.

The Belgian’s 2018–19 league campaign (16 goals, 15 assists) placed him in a select group to record 15+ in both metrics in a single Premier League season. Speaking about his induction, he said to the Premier League media team:

“I just wanted to have fun on the pitch and entertain the fans who bought tickets or watched on TV. Being recognised in this way is special for me and my family.”

Jose Mourinho spoke about Hazard, adding that “Everybody knows that you belong there. You are one of the most amazing players that I have ever worked with, and of course, you have to be there.”

Hazard’s consistency under multiple managers was decisive. He scored double-digit goals in the league over five seasons for Chelsea and contributed across title runs under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

His 85 goals rank among the most by a Chelsea outfield player in the Premier League era, while 54 assists show his dual-threat profile.

What Chelsea Legends Have Said About Eden Hazard

Cesc Fabregas: “He is very good playing with his back to goal and that’s a difficult quality, especially in England… I also think he is very underrated with his final ball. He has a lot of good vision.

He is intelligent. He doesn’t just dribble and then pass it back. There is a purpose to everything Eden does.”

Didier Drogba:

“He is a legend at Chelsea. Look at what he achieved in six years at the club. He won the league twice, the Europa League twice, won the FA Cup, and won Player of the Year. We are talking about Eden Hazard, a player who has led the team so well.”

Frank Lampard: “He’s in the top few players in the world, we all know that… He was a joy to play with.”

Juan Mata: “He has pace, he has quality, and he has vision, touch, skills, it’s so easy… He always chooses the right option.”

John Terry: “Eden Hazard, what a player! The best!”​