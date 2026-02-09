Guardiola Signals War In Premier League Against Arsenal

After a dramatic late comeback against Liverpool, Pep Guardiola vowed Manchester City would keep “Breathing down Arsenal’s neck” in the Premier League (EPL) title race.

Manchester City claimed a thrilling 2-1 win at Anfield on Sunday, intensifying their Premier League title battle with Arsenal.

Liverpool looked set to extend their lead when Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick, but City responded late.

Bernardo Silva levelled with six minutes remaining, and Erling Haaland’s last-minute penalty sealed the dramatic victory.

Guardiola Speaks On Title Race

After the match, Guardiola discussed maintaining pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

“All we can now do is breathe down the neck of Arsenal and be there,” Guardiola stated. “If they sleep, if they make a mistake, then we have to use it.

“It’s a big gap, but many things can still happen. It’s 13 games in the Premier League—from my little bit of experience, that is a lot of time.”

The victory gave City their first league double over Liverpool in 89 years and just their fourth win in 54 trips to Anfield.

Haaland’s penalty also set the record for the latest-ever winning goal by an away team at Anfield in Premier League history.

“We’ve won – we finally won at Anfield,” a relieved Guardiola added. “We just need victories like this as we have many good things to fight for – the title, Champions League and Carabao Cup. This is an incredibly tough place to come, so I’m really proud.”

The win cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to six points, with City looking to close it further against Fulham on Wednesday.