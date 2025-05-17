Share

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has publicly criticised the Premier League for what he described as unfair fixture scheduling that could hinder his team’s quest for Champions League qualification.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Man City are set to face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

And 72 hours later, they will host Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in a crucial Premier League tie.

With top-four hopes still on the line, Guardiola is concerned the short recovery time could give rivals an unfair advantage.

During a pre-match press conference, Guardiola revealed that City had requested the Premier League to reschedule the Bournemouth fixture to Wednesday, but the league refused.

“I would prefer to play on Wednesday – definitely,” Guardiola said. “We’ve been fighting against this situation every single season for nine years. We’re going to play on Tuesday night, against an intense, physical and powerful team.”

He added that Bournemouth, who are also chasing European qualification, pose a serious challenge and that additional rest would have been beneficial.

“Bournemouth are playing for the Europa League, and we have to deal with that. Tottenham play on Friday – and this is what we should do.”

The City boss pointed out the perceived inconsistency in scheduling, referencing how Tottenham’s fixture against Aston Villa was moved to Friday to give them equal rest ahead of their Europa League final against Manchester United.

“It doesn’t change much to play Wednesday instead of Tuesday, but they [the Premier League] decide,” Guardiola remarked, signalling frustration at what he sees as preferential treatment for certain clubs.

Manchester City, traditionally dominant in domestic competitions, find themselves in a tight battle for a top-four finish this season. The fixture congestion, Guardiola argues, adds an unnecessary hurdle in a season already filled with high-stakes fixtures.

As the race for Champions League qualification intensifies, City fans and pundits alike will be watching to see how Guardiola’s side copes with the quick turnaround and whether the scheduling row could have a tangible impact on their season’s outcome.

