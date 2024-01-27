EPL: Guardiola Reacts To Klopp’s Liverpool Exit

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has reacted to the news that Jurgen Klopp will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the campaign.

When the German departs Liverpool, Guardiola claimed he will “sleep a little bit easier,” adding that he is shocked but happy about it.

Additionally, the Spaniard said that Klopp “will be back” in management in the near future.

At the end of the current season, Klopp will leave his position as manager of Liverpool, he revealed on Friday.

Guardiola told ITV Sports, “I am a little bit surprised.

READ ALSO:

“He is an incredible manager. I don’t know him closely but he is an incredible person as well. I have a feeling that at the end of the season when he is leaving, part of us at Man City is leaving too.

“Liverpool has been our biggest rival in recent years. Personally, he at Dortmund was also my biggest rival. So he will be missed. Personally, I will miss him.

“I am a bit pleased because without him I will be sleeping a little bit better the nights before we play Liverpool. But I wish him all the best. He doesn’t admit it but he will be back.”