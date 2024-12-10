EPL: Fulham Celebrate Iwobi’s 50th Appearance

Share

Premier League club, Fulham have celebrated Super Eagles of Nigeria’s player, Alex Iwobi’s 50th appearance for the club.

Iwobi made his 50th appearance for the Whites in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against his former club, Arsenal.

The 28-year-old was in action for the entire duration of the game.

The Cottagers took to social media to appreciate the Nigeria international.

“Half a century in black and white for @alexiwobi!” Fulham wrote on X.

Iwobi joined Fulham from Everton last summer.

He has scored five times in 15 league appearances for Marco Silva’s side this season.

