December 10, 2024
EPL: Fulham Celebrate Iwobi’s 50th Appearance

Fulham v Luton Town Premier League, Craven Cottage, 16 September 2023 Picture : Keith Gillard

Premier League club, Fulham have celebrated Super Eagles of Nigeria’s player, Alex Iwobi’s 50th appearance for the club.

Iwobi made his 50th appearance for the Whites in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against his former club, Arsenal.

The 28-year-old was in action for the entire duration of the game.

The Cottagers took to social media to appreciate the Nigeria international.

“Half a century in black and white for @alexiwobi!” Fulham wrote on X.

Iwobi joined Fulham from Everton last summer.

He has scored five times in 15 league appearances for Marco Silva’s side this season.

