Fulham Beat Ten-Man Chelsea To Deepen Blues Woes

Chelsea’s struggles continued in the Premier League on Wednesday night as they were beaten by Fulham, extending their run of poor results.

The Blues remain without a win since the start of the new year and entered the match on a four-game winless run.

Despite earning a 1–1 draw against Manchester City in their previous outing following the dismissal of Enzo Maresca, Chelsea struggled to find rhythm against Fulham.

They eventually fell to a 2–1 defeat at Craven Cottage, just days after announcing Liam Rosenior as their new head coach.

How It Happened

Fulham made one change from their 2–2 draw with Liverpool, bringing in Sander Berge for Saša Lukić, while Chelsea rang the changes with six alterations, welcoming back Robert Sánchez, Marc Cucurella and Moisés Caicedo from injury and suspension.

The match turned early when Chelsea were reduced to 10 men in the 17th minute after Marc Cucurella brought down Harry Wilson as he broke through on goal.

Despite their numerical advantage, Fulham were unable to find a breakthrough before the break, with the sides going in level at half-time.

The Cottagers eventually took the lead in the second half through a fine Raúl Jiménez header, but Chelsea responded despite being a man down, equalising from a rebound finished by Liam Delap.

Fulham continued to press and restored their advantage when Harry Wilson’s effort deflected off Reece James and into the bottom corner.

Marco Silva’s side held firm to the final whistle, sealing a 2–1 victory over Chelsea and recording their first win of 2026.