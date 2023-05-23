New Telegraph

May 23, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. eWorld
  3. EPL: Frank Leboeuf…

EPL: Frank Leboeuf Slams £50m Chelsea Star, Says He’s Too Clumsy

Chelsea Legend and Sport Commentator, Frank Leboeuf has said that the England international is just too clumsy on the field as he hit out at £50m Chelsea star, Raheem Sterling.

However, the sport commentator said he’s not happy with Sterling’s contributions to Chelsea this season.

The Jamaican born who joined Chelsea from Manchester City for a reported £50 million move last summer has endured an underwhelming first season at the Blues, scoring just six Premier League goals.

According to Leboeuf who wrote in a column on Si & Dan Talk Chelsea revealed how he hasn’t been happy with club performance so far.

He said “I never like to be too hard on some players, I want to respect the man first and I want to respect the player.”

“You don’t play for Liverpool, Man City, and Chelsea being an average player.

“But when Raheem Sterling arrived at Chelsea, I said he was not the guy to bring you something else, something extra.

“If Pep Guardiola decided to get rid of him then there must be a reason why. I said £50 million was too much for him.

“But on the field, he is not a leader, he is quite clumsy. Even if I was happy to see him score two goals against Forest, I have to say that I am not happy with his performances overall since he arrived. He loses the ball too much, misses chances, and is just too clumsy.”

Post Views: 98
Tags:

Read Previous

FG Flags Off Crude Oil Drilling Campaign In Lake Chad Basin
Read Next

2nd Niger Bridge: We’re Vindicated, Says Ngige

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023