EPL: Foden Breaks Leeds Hearts, Win For Brentford

Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City made up ground in the Premier League title race after almost blowing a two-goal lead against strugglers Leeds.

The result moves City up to second in the table after Saturday’s 3pm kick-offs, four points behind leaders Arsenal, while it is a sixth defeat in seven top-flight matches for Leeds.

However, it was anything but the routine victory anticipated when Foden scored the first of his brace with just 59 seconds on the clock.

City were in total control as the England international steered in Matheus Nunes’ cross and Josko Gvardiol doubled their advantage in the 25th minute. And against Leeds side seemingly incapable of keeping the ball long enough to launch a meaningful attack, it looked as though Daniel Farke’s side were in damage-limitation territory.

Only some excellent goalkeeping from Lucas Perri – who complained he was being obstructed in the build-up to Gvardiol’s goal – kept the visitors in the contest.

However, after the break, the introduction of Dominic CalvertLewin galvanised Leeds and he poked home after Nunes diverted the ball into his path.

When Lukas Nmecha converted his second attempt from the penalty spot after Calvert-Lewin had been fouled by City’s Croatian centreback Gvardiol, the visitors’ hopes of an unlikely first away win since 20 September were briefly raised.

But on a day when Erling Haaland was made to wait for his 100th Premier League goal, Foden instead came to City’s rescue with an unerring left-foot finish into the bottom left corner in stoppage time.

Also, Brentford striker Igor Thiago took his tally for the season to 11 goals in 13 games with a late double as the Bees inflicted a fourth-straight defeat on struggling Burnley. In a game that remained goalless until the 81st minute, the Brazilian striker opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Zian Flemming replied for Burnley with a penalty at the other end four minutes later.

But Brentford regained the lead a minute later as Thiago smashed home from close range after Jordan Henderson’s ball into the box created problems for the Burnley defence before Dango Ouattara sealed the victory in injury time.

Meanwhile, A fired-up Sunderland came from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 in torrential rain and go fourth in the Premier League table. Bournemouth took the lead in the seventh minute through Amine Adli who scored his first goal for the club from close range after Evanilson had struck Antoine Semenyo’s low cross against the post.

The visitors added a second eight minutes later in stunning circumstances as Tyler Adams successfully lobbed Sunderland keeper Robin Roefs from inside the centre circle. But Sunderland hit back in the 30th minute when Alex Scott was adjudged to have caught Reinildo in the area and Enzo Le Fee dispatched the resulting penalty kick.

Seconds after the restart, Sunderland levelled with Bertrand Traore’s low driven strike that caught out Bournemouth keeper Djordje Petrovic at his near post.