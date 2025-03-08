EPL fireworks as Forest face Man City, Man United host Arsenal

Share

The Premier League resumes on Saturday after a break for the English FA Cup. Nottingham Forest, the surprise package of the Premier League season, will seek to continue their implausible bid to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League when they host reigning champions, Manchester City, on Saturday. The encounter, which will be aired live on SuperSport Premier League GOtv channel 65, will see the third and fourth-placed teams in action, as they seek to close the gap on Arsenal in second place.

Both teams were in action in the FA Cup fifth round and qualified for the competition’s quarter finals.

However, neither team has been in great form over the last five games. Forest, on 48 points, have one victory, three losses and a draw in their last five games. City are a bit better with three wins and two losses within the same period.

On Sunday, second placed Arsenal will attempt to reduce the 13-point gap separating them and league leaders, Liverpool, when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford. United sit 14th on 33 points and their form over the last five games has been indifferent, winning two, losing two and drawing one. The match is live on SuperSport Premier League GOtv channel 65.

Arsenal are better placed despite a rash of injuries to star players. They have won three of their last five, losing and drawing one apiece.

A loss to United, who eliminated them from the FA Cup, will make their dream of catching Liverpool a lot farther from realisation.

