Share

The curtain drops as the 2024/2025 Premier League season comes to a close on Sunday, May 25, bringing to an end another action-packed campaign filled with triumph, heartbreak, and unforgettable moments.

Liverpool have been officially crowned champions, while Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton have been relegated to the Championship.

Despite some key outcomes already confirmed, the battle for the three remaining UEFA Champions League spots adds a crucial layer of suspense to the final day.

With several high-stakes fixtures on the calendar, fans can expect late drama, surprising upsets, and emotional farewells.

Key Matches to Watch on Premier League Final Day

1. Southampton vs Arsenal – St. Mary’s Stadium

While Southampton are already relegated, and Arsenal are mathematically secure in second place, this fixture still carries emotional weight.

The Saints may look to end a disappointing campaign on a high by upsetting the Gunners. Arsenal, on the other hand, have looked flat in recent weeks and could be vulnerable to an upset.

READ ALSO:

2. Fulham vs Manchester City – Craven Cottage

Manchester City, once perennial title favourites, now find themselves in a precarious position, fighting to secure Champions League qualification. Although they claimed a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth last weekend, Pep Guardiola’s side must overcome a resilient Fulham team. The Cottagers, known for their unpredictability, could end their season with a statement result.

3. Manchester United vs Aston Villa – Old Trafford

It’s been a forgettable season for Manchester United, who sit 16th on the table and recently lost the Europa League final 1-0 to Tottenham. However, Aston Villa are still chasing a top-five finish and a spot in Europe next season. A rare victory for United could derail Villa’s continental dreams while salvaging some pride at Old Trafford.

4. Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – Anfield

Liverpool, already crowned 2024/25 Premier League champions under Arne Slot, will lift the trophy in front of their home fans at Anfield. Their opponents, FA Cup winners Crystal Palace, will not want to be mere spectators. With both teams set to face off again in the 2025 Community Shield, this fixture could preview another competitive clash in the months ahead.

What’s at Stake?

Champions League Qualification: Three places still open.

European Competition Drama: Villa, City, and others are still in contention.

Pride and Farewells: Teams like Southampton and Manchester United aim to end difficult seasons on a positive note.

Confirmed Outcomes

Champions: Liverpool

Relegated: Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Southampton

FA Cup Winners: Crystal Palace

As the season wraps up, all eyes will be on Sunday’s fixtures, where narratives can be rewritten and futures decided in just 90 minutes.

Share