EPL: Fernandes In Injury Scare Ahead Of Arsenal Clash

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes has suffered an injury scare ahead of their midweek Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Fernandes impressed again as the Red Devils hammered Everton 4-0 on Sunday.

The Portuguese midfielder provided two assists as Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee both scored braces to secure Ruben Amorim’s first league win.

The result elevated United to ninth on the table.

However, Fernandes left the pitch late in the game, limping and wearing an ice pack around his ankle after being substituted for Alejandro Garnacho.

The 30-year-old looked visibly frustrated on the bench, prompting fears about his availability for Wednesday’s crucial trip to North London.

If Fernandes is sidelined, it would mark only the second game he has missed due to injury since joining United from Sporting CP in January 2020.

