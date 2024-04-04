EPL: Felix Reveals Man City Player Who Enquires About Barcelona

Barcelona and Portuguese forward, Joao Felix, has claimed his international team-mate, Bernardo Silva, always asks him about life in Barcelona.

Felix has now asked Silva to leave Manchester City and join the La Liga giants this summer.

“I hope Barça will go and sign Bernardo Silva. He is a top player and a top guy.

“He’s always asking me about Barcelona as his family is here.

“I told Bernardo it’s all perfect and set for him to join us,” Felix told Jijantes.

Silva penned a one-year contract extension at City in September, committing his future to the club until 2026.