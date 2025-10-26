In a thrilling twist of fate, Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace 1–0 on Sunday afternoon to leapfrog their rivals to the top of the Premier League standings.

The winner came from Eberechi Eze, the club’s recent signing, who struck a sensational volley against his former side in the 39th minute.

Eze received a flicked header from Gabriel Magalhães, stemming from a Declan Rice free kick and made no mistake, volleying the ball past Dean Henderson with precision and power.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the strike marked his first league goal for Arsenal and came at a crucial moment.

The Gunners then held firm under pressure. Palace attempted a late push, but Arsenal’s defence, with Gabriel, Timber, Saliba, and Calafiori, remained unbreachable.

The home side enjoyed several chances in the second half, including a near-miss from Bukayo Saka, but the clean sheet was preserved.

With this victory, Arsenal extended their unbeaten run in the league to six matches and across all competitions to ten.

Most importantly, they now sit at 22 points from nine games, four clear of second-place Bournemouth, making them early pace-setters in the title race.

Manager Mikel Arteta expressed pride in the team’s resilience and adaptability. “Games like these define you,” he said. “To get a win against a tough opponent—and against a player once part of this club—is special.”

For Palace, the defeat stings doubly. Their former talisman delivered the blow, while they were unable to convert promising chances and failed to break down Arsenal’s disciplined defensive unit.

As Arsenal go into the international break leading the table, the spotlight turns to their ability to sustain this form. Their next test comes in the Carabao Cup, followed by a return to league duty in early November.