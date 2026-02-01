Enzo’s Stoppage-Time Strike Seals Chelsea Comeback

Premier League midfielder Enzo Fernandez struck deep into stoppage time as Chelsea overturned a two-goal deficit to edge West Ham 3-2 in a pulsating Stamford Bridge showdown.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Fernandez struck in the 92nd minute to cap a stunning Chelsea comeback, extending Liam Rosenior’s impressive run.

Chelsea Vs West Ham: How It Happened

The afternoon started in nightmare fashion for Chelsea as a revitalised West Ham, battling for survival under Nuno Espírito Santo, controlled the opening half.

Jarrod Bowen stunned Robert Sanchez with a curling strike in the 7th minute, and Crysencio Summerville doubled the advantage with a fierce finish on 36 minutes, prompting boos from the home crowd at the interval.

Liam Rosenior’s halftime tweaks transformed the contest. Joao Pedro sparked the revival in the 57th minute, powering a header into the far corner from Wesley Fofana’s cross.

Chelsea then turned up the heat, and Marc Cucurella—outstanding throughout—nodded in the equalizer on 70 minutes after Liam Delap crashed an effort off the bar.

Just as the match appeared headed for a draw, Chelsea’s skipper delivered the decisive moment. Deep into stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez pounced on a loose ball and rifled past Alphonse Areola, sending Stamford Bridge into raptures.