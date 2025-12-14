EPL: Easy Decision To Recall Salah, Says Slot

……as Palmer scores in Chelsea win

Liverpool boss, Arne Slot, said it was an “easy decision” to include Mohamed Salah in his squad against Brighton and there was “no issue to resolve”.

The 33-year-old made his first Liverpool appearance since claiming he had been “thrown under the bus” by the club following last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Leeds.

“What’s been said between the two of us, I’ve said many times, for me that stays between us,” Slot told Sky Sports after the 2-0 victory over Albion. “He was back in the squad and we needed him.”

The Egyptian forward received warm applause from the home fans as he was substituted on in the 26th minute at Anfield, following an injury to defender Joe Gomez.

He then provided the assist for Hugo Ekitike’s second goal, a whipped corner into the box, and renditions of his chant followed from the home supporters.

Salah had chances to increase Liverpool’s lead – firing over the bar before overcooking a pass for Andy Robertson – before he did a lap of the pitch at full-time.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer scored his first goal since September as Chelsea ended a fourgame winless run with a 2-0 victory over in-form Everton at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old forward, still managing a groin injury that kept him out for more than two months, opened the scoring after 21 minutes in front of England manager Thomas Tuchel. Right-back Malo Gusto, who set up Palmer’s goal, added a second just before half-time.