EPL: Dyche Lauds Awoniyi’s Key Role As Forest Defeat Leeds

Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche has lauded Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi for his pivotal role in the team’s 3-1 Premier League win against Leeds United at the City Ground on Sunday.

Awoniyi was introduced as a substitute in the 59th minute, replacing Igor Jesus, and immediately influenced the game, helping Forest clinch their first home victory under Dyche’s leadership.

In his post-match comments, Dyche acknowledged the 28-year-old’s significant contribution and noted the player’s previous difficulties at the club.

“Tee (Taiwo Awoniyi) was excellent,” Dyche told Premier League Productions. “Tee seemed a little bit lost when we got here, but he knows he’s got a part to play for us. I thought he was excellent.”

The Nigerian international had a challenging start to the season, frequently finding himself excluded from matchday squads and was notably left out of Forest’s UEFA Europa League roster.

However, since Dyche’s appointment, Awoniyi has shown a resurgence in form and confidence. He has featured in three league matches, accumulating 88 minutes of playing time.

His earlier struggles this season resulted in his omission from the Super Eagles squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon.

With his recent impressive displays, Awoniyi will be aiming to build momentum and earn a recall to the Nigerian national team ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament.