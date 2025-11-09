EPL: De Ligt’s Secures Draw For Man United In Tottenham Thriller

Matthijs de Ligt scored an equaliser deep into stoppage time to earn Manchester United a point in a dramatic finale to their Premier League match at Tottenham.

The Dutch defender headed home a corner in the last six minutes of injury time to snatch a draw for United in a game they seemed to have control of – then almost lost.

Bryan Mbeumo had put the visitors ahead in the first half by heading home Amad Diallo’s precise rightwing cross. When United goalkeeper Senne Lammens made excellent saves to deny Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven after the break, Tottenham looked to be heading for their third successive home Premier League defeat.

However, the boos that accompanied Mathys Tel’s introduction for Xavi Simons midway through the second half turned to cheers when he swivelled on to a cross six minutes from time, evaded the attentions of De Ligt and crashed a shot home. The relief inside the stadium was palpable – but much more was to come.

Richarlison – the subject of so much criticism recently – thought he had won it for Spurs when he flicked Wilson Odobert’s long-range shot past Lammens. But United, who finished with 10 men as striker Benjamin Sesko was injured after they had used all five substitutes, had other ideas.

With Lammens also up for United’s corner, De Ligt headed home from an acute angle to give his side a point. A l s o , Idrissa Gueye and Michael Keane scored the goals as Everton ended a three-game winless run in the Premier League with a victory against Fulham at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The first half looked set to end in frustration for David Moyes’ team after Thierno Barry and James Tarkowski had efforts ruled out for offside, but Gueye slammed home a loose ball in stoppage time to give the Toffees a deserved lead.

Fulham created little in the first half but improved later in the game, Rodrigo Muniz forcing Jordan Pickford into a smart save and Ndiaye producing an outstanding clearance to deny Brazilian Kevin from close range.

However, Everton clinched all three points when Michael Keane glanced Dewsbury-Hall’s corner past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno with nine minutes remaining. Meanwhile, West Ham came from behind to beat Premier League relegation rivals Burnley in a match preceded by a large protest from Hammers fan