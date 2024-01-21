EPL: De Ligt Considers Joining Man Utd Amid Renewed Interest

In light of Manchester United’s increased interest, Matthijs de Ligt, a defender for Bayern Munich, is willing to leave the Bundesliga champions.

The 24-year-old is expected to depart Bayern in the summer if the proper offer is made for him, according to Sky Germany.

During their time together at Ajax, De Ligt played for Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United.

Prior to joining Juventus later that year, the center-back was a standout member of Ten Hag’s Ajax team, who advanced to the UEFA Champions League semifinal in 2019.

After De Ligt arrived at Man United in 2022, Ten Hag was rumoured to be eager to sign him, but the player ultimately joined Bayern Munich.

Nonetheless, De Ligt is once more a target for the Premier League team, as the Red Devils aim to add a fresh long-term option at the back at the end of the campaign.

The suggestions that the Netherlands international is unhappy with his current role at Thomas Tuchel’s team and may contemplate leaving at the conclusion of the season have bolstered their hopes of getting him to Old Trafford.

Dayot Upamecano and Kim min-Jae are ahead of De Ligt at Bayern, and he has only started four league games this season.