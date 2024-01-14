EPL: De Bruyne Inspires Man City To Comeback Win Over Newcastle

Playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City has make a spectacular comeback from injury on Saturday, leading the Premier League winners to a 3-2 victory over Newcastle United.

Bernardo Silva’s daring flip gave Pep Guardiola’s team the lead. But the Magpies rallied to take the lead, with to identical finishes from Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak past Stefano Ortega.

READ ALSO:

De Bruyne was brought off the bench by Guardiola with City down 2-1 in the match.

With a simple move, the Belgian midfielder levelled the score for the visitors before assisting fellow replacement Oscar Bobb in scoring the winning goal.

As a result, City now sits two points behind leaders Liverpool in second place with 43 points.