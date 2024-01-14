EPL: De Bruyne A Pure Talent – Guardiola

Playmaker Kevin de Bruyne has been described by Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola as a “pure talent.”

Guardiola made this remark after Man City defeated Newcastle United 3-2 in their Premier League match on Saturday, January 13.

It would be recalled how Man City defeated Newcastle at St. James’ Park thanks to a goal and an assist from De Bruyne, who came on as a substitute.

Oscar Bobb and Bernardo Silva also scored goals for Guardiola’s team against the home team.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Guardiola said: “Kevin de Bruyne is pure talent.

“It’s not about tactics, it’s about talent”.

As a result of the game, Man City is now two points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League standings.