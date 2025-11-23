EPL: Chelsea, Palace, Brighton, Win As B’mouth Hold West Ham

Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez delivered a comfortable 2-0 win at Burnley to lift Chelsea to second in the Premier League.

The opener came when Neto met Jamie Gittens’ cross at the far post, while Fernandez sealed victory with a late run into the box after a counter-attack involving Neto and substitute Marc Guiu.

The Blues rarely moved out of second gear during the 90 minutes and were able to rest unused substitute Moises Caicedo, with matches against Barcelona and Arsenal to come.

However, resting players looked a gamble early on as Burnley started brightly, with Jaidon Anthony having two early shots blocked and Loum Tchaouna forcing a save from Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez with a strike from the edge of the box.

Chelsea started slowly and tested Burnley keeper Martin Dubravka with a tame long-range effort from Trevoh Chalobah. But after Neto’s header put them ahead they took control, withdrawing captain Reece James at half-time yet growing increasingly dominant.

Chelsea climbed to second, having played a game more than their rivals. Crystal Palace meanwhile powered into the Premier League’s top four as they condemned new Wolves boss Rob Edwards to defeat in his first game in charge.

Daniel Munoz and Yeremy Pino struck in the second half to move the Eagles up to fourth with a deserved victory at Molineux.