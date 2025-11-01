New Telegraph

EPL: Chelsea Edge Tottenham To Break Into Top Four

Chelsea FC have temporarily moved into the Premier League (EPL) top four after securing a crucial 1-0 win over London rivals Tottenham.

Chelsea began on the front foot, and Alejandro Garnacho fired an effort into the hands of Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario.

A much clearer warning would come soon after, though, when Joao Pedro pounced on a loose ball but couldn’t beat the Spurs keeper.

However, it was third time lucky for Enzo Maresca’s men in the 34th minute, when Moisés Caicedo bullied his way through the Spurs defence, before feeding Pedro for a simple tap-in, his first goal in 8 games.

Tottenham had to wait until the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time to register their first shot on target, with Mohammed Kudus forcing Robert Sánchez into a smart save.

Overall, Thomas Frank’s men needed vast improvements after the break, but the same pattern of play resumed with Chelsea remaining in the driver’s seat, and it was only the Blues’ wasteful finishing that kept letting Spurs off the hook

Vicario also twice thwarted powerful efforts from Pedro Neto, and despite a number of late substitutions, Enzo Maresca’s men held on for the win.

