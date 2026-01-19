Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has said the atmosphere surrounding the club’s recent derby victory under Michael Carrick reminded fans of the glory years enjoyed during Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign.

Speaking on a BBC Sport programme, Rooney explained that the mood inside Old Trafford during the Manchester Derby felt noticeably different from what supporters have experienced in recent seasons.

According to him, the energy, belief and intensity on display reflected qualities that had been absent since Ferguson stepped down more than a decade ago.

Rooney, who shared five Premier League titles with Carrick during his playing days at United, noted that even before kick-off, there was a visible shift.

He pointed out that Carrick’s efforts to engage the supporters helped create a renewed sense of connection between the team and the crowd.

Although he watched the match from a studio rather than the stands, Rooney said it was clear the fans sensed something special.

He suggested that younger supporters, who have known mostly difficult periods since Ferguson’s departure, finally witnessed a performance that matched the club’s historic standards.

The former England captain described the display as the strongest he has seen from United in a long time. He credited Carrick for making straightforward but effective adjustments, particularly in formation, which allowed the players to express themselves with confidence and discipline.

Rooney also highlighted the team’s work ethic, saying the players showed hunger, courage on the ball and a willingness to fight for one another.

He singled out the wide players for their defensive effort and tactical awareness, noting that the team stayed compact and exploited counter-attacking opportunities against Manchester City.

Comparing the performance to recent displays under former manager Ruben Amorim, who was dismissed earlier in the month, Rooney said the difference was striking. He described the derby win as a clear departure from the lacklustre performances seen in previous weeks.

According to Rooney, the renewed confidence was evident not just among the players but also in the stands. He concluded that the performance reflected Manchester United’s traditional identity, built on hard work, resilience and collective effort, qualities that once defined the club at its peak.