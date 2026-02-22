Burnley delivered one of the shocks of the weekend as a stoppage-time equaliser from Zian Flemming denied Chelsea victory at Stamford Bridge, while West Ham and Bournemouth cancelled each other out, Brighton rediscovered their spark at Brentford and Aston Villa were held at home in another pulsating round of Premier League action.

At Stamford Bridge, it appeared Chelsea were cruising to a routine win after Joao Pedro bundled home Pedro Neto’s cross in just the fourth minute.

The early goal settled the hosts, who dominated possession and created further openings, with Cole Palmer coming closest after capitalising on a loose touch from Kyle Walker near the halfway line, only to see his attempted lob kept out by Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Chelsea, however, once again proved the architects of their own downfall. The game swung dramatically in the 72nd minute when Wesley Fofana was sent off for a second bookable offence following a rash challenge on James WardProwse.

Reduced to 10 men, the Blues lost their composure and invited pressure from a Burnley side that refused to accept defeat.

Deep into stoppage time, WardProwse’s trademark delivery from a corner found Flemming, who rose to power home a header in the 93rd minute, stunning the home crowd and sealing a precious 1-1 draw for the visitors.

The result adds to Chelsea’s growing list of frustrations this season. They have now dropped a leaguehigh 17 points from winning positions at home and have accumulated six red cards in the Premier League — more than any other side — and eight across all competitions.

Questions will inevitably be asked about their discipline and g a m e management a s t h e cam – paignenters its decisive stretch. Elsewhere, West Ham failed to capitalise on an opportunity to ease their relegation worries as they were held to a goalless draw by Bournemouth at the London Stadium.

Despite being among the division’s in-form sides in recent weeks, the two teams struggled to create clear-cut chances in a rainsoaked encounter.

The game only sprang to life in the closing stages as both sides threw caution to the wind, but neither could find the decisive touch.

For West Ham, currently third from bottom, it was a missed chance to put pressure on teams above them in the standings.

Brighton, meanwhile, breathed life back into their season with an impressive victory at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium.

Having endured a six-game winless run and failed to score since their 1-1 draw with Everton on January 31, the Seagulls responded in emphatic fashion.

After early warnings from Jack Hinshelwood and Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton took the lead in spectacular fashion.

Ferdi Kadioglu’s thunderous effort from distance crashed against the crossbar and fell kindly for Diego Gomez, who kept his composure to slot home the rebound.

Brentford’s problems were compounded when substitute Nathan Collins, on for the injured Aaron Hickey, misjudged a clearance from Hinshelwood’s low cross, allowing Danny Welbeck the simplest of finishes from close range.

The victory lifts Brighton 10 points clear of the relegation zone and eases mounting pressure on manager Fabian Hurzeler, while Brentford missed the chance to climb into the top six.

At Villa Park, Aston Villa’s inconsistent home form continued as they were forced to settle for a draw. Anton Stach stunned the hosts with an audacious 40-yard free-kick from a tight angle that caught goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez off guard at his near post.

Leeds, revitalised under Daniel Farke, have now suffered just two defeats in their last 16 matches, easing fears of being dragged into a relegation scrap.

However, Villa salvaged a point late on when Tammy Abraham struck two minutes from time to prevent an upset and spare manager Unai Emery further frustration.