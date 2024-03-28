EPL: Brentford’s Onyeka Available To Face Man United

Frank Onyeka, a star for Brentford has announced his availability to play against Manchester United on Saturday, March 30.

Due to a family issue, Onyeka departed Nigeria’s camp following their friendly match against Ghana last weekend.

The Standard reports that Brentford’s lineup for their matchup with Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium will contain the midfielder.

The Bees’ ability to retain Onyeka will help them in their ongoing fight against relegation.

Since returning from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations last month, the 26-year-old has been a regular starter for Brentford.

This season, he has made 22 league appearances for Thomas Frank’s team.