EPL: Brentford’s Onyeka Available To Face Man United

Frank Onyeka, a star for Brentford has announced his availability to play against Manchester United on Saturday, March 30.
Due to a family issue, Onyeka departed Nigeria’s camp following their friendly match against Ghana last weekend.
The Standard reports that Brentford’s lineup for their matchup with Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium will contain the midfielder.
READ ALSO:
- Man United Slam £650,000 Fine On Rashford For Partying At Nightclub
- Man United To Offer Antony, Sancho To Saudi Pro League
- Man United Cuts Financial Forecast After Champions League Exit
The Bees’ ability to retain Onyeka will help them in their ongoing fight against relegation.
Since returning from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations last month, the 26-year-old has been a regular starter for Brentford.
This season, he has made 22 league appearances for Thomas Frank’s team.
Tags: Man United Man Utd Updates