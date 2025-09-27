EPL: Brentford Beat Man United 3-1

Manchester United’s difficult run continued on Saturday as they fell 3-1 to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, increasing the scrutiny on manager Ruben Amorim.

Brazilian forward Igor Thiago delivered a standout performance, scoring twice inside the first 20 minutes of the match.

He opened the scoring in the 8th minute with a perfectly timed run to beat the offside trap before finishing calmly past Altay Bayindir.

The striker struck again 12 minutes later, pouncing on a rebound to extend Brentford’s lead to 2-0.

United offered a glimmer of hope in the 26th minute when Benjamin Šeško capitalised on a goalmouth scramble in the Brentford area to pull one back.

The game’s turning point came in the 71st minute when United skipper Bruno Fernandes stepped up for a penalty after Bryan Mbeumo was brought down, only for Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher to pull off a crucial save.

In added time, substitute Mathias Jensen put the result beyond doubt, racing clear on the counter and curling a superb strike past Bayindir to seal a 3-1 win for Brentford.

The result handed Brentford a major boost, leaving them brimming with confidence for the weeks ahead.

For Manchester United, however, the setback comes just a week after their win over Chelsea, plunging the club back into crisis and casting fresh doubt over Ruben Amorim’s future as the international break approaches.