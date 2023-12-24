EPL: Bowen on Target as West Ham Beat Man United

West Ham scored twice in six minutes to condemn Manchester United to an eighth Premier League defeat of the season at the London Stadium. It took 72 minutes of a drab en- counter for West Ham to find the opener when Lucas Paqueta lifted the ball into Jarrod Bowen’s path and the Hammers’ top scorer this season bundled past Andre Onana. Mohammed Kudus, who has scored in his last three home games for West Ham, latched onto Kobbie Mainoo’s defensive error to drill into the bottom corner and double the home side’s lead.

Manchester United have won just one match out of their last five in the top flight and Erik ten Hag’s side have lost more games than they have won this season across all competitions. As a result West Ham leapfrog them into sixth place in the table as United drop to eighth. Tottenham Hotspur moved into the Premier League top four after beating Everton in a thrilling encounter. Richarlison opened the scoring against his former club with his fourth goal in three matches, before Son Heung-min doubled Spurs’ advantage soon after.

Everton deservedly pulled a goal back through Andre Gomes, in his first Premier League game since May 2022. But Spurs move above Manchester City – absent from league action due to the Club World Cup – into fourth. Defeat for Everton ended a four- match winning run and leaves then just four points above the relegation zone. Wilson Odobert’s stunning goal helped Burnley climb off the bottom of the table as they secured their third Premier League win of the season at Fulham.

French winger Odobert curled the ball home in style two minutes into the second half to put the Clarets ahead. Sander Berge then arrowed in a second for Vincent Kompany’s side with a low strike into the corner of the net. Fulham were left to rue missed chances as Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford kept the home side at bay.