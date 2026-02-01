EPL: B’mouth Win As Beto Last Minute Goal Secures Everton Draw

Eli Junior Kroupi’s thunderous first-half strike helped Bournemouth beat Wolves at Molineux to register back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since September.

Last-gasp victors over Liverpool last weekend, the Cherries struggled to test Jose Sa before the half-hour mark but took the lead when Kroupi rifled an unstoppable, looping effort over the Wolves goalkeeper from just inside the penalty area.

Alex Scott clinched all three points for Bournemouth late in the second half when he converted Cherries’ debutant Rayan’s low cross from the left.

The result was a little harsh on beleaguered Wolves, who created plenty of chances as they sought to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat at Manchester City – their first loss in four league matches.

With 14 games left to play, Wolves remain 17 points adrift of safety with a far inferior goal difference to 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Beto came off the bench to grab a 97thminute equaliser as Everton held Brighton to a dramatic draw in the Premier League.

It looked like Pascal Gross’ first goal since rejoining the Seagulls was enough for the hosts to claim three points, but the Guinea-Bissau striker had other plans.

On his 27th birthday, Beto arrived to score on the rebound after Jake O’Brien’s initial effort was kept out by Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

The result means Everton sit eighth on the table with 34 points, while Brighton are two points behind in 13th place.