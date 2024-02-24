New Telegraph

February 24, 2024
EPL: Bassey, Iwobi Shine In 2-1 Win Over Man United

Super Eagles players, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey both scored as Fulham defeated Manchester United in a 2-1 game on Saturday.

The Nigerian pair scored throughout the second half as the Cottagers won spectacularly at Old Trafford.

After the interval, Bassey opened the score with a corner kick after the first half ended without any goals.

In the box, Bassey broke free and blasted the ball beyond Andre Onana.

Harry Maguire, who had found himself free in the area, made it 1-1.

But Iwobi scored the game-winning goal for Fulham late in the game, hurting United’s chances of finishing in the top four.

